Lemon Tree Hotels confident of higher occupancy, average rates in FY24: Chairman

The hotel chain's rates have gone up by about 30 percent from pre-COVID levels, Lemon Tree Hotels Chairman and Managing Director Patanjali Keswani told CNBC TV18, with the boom period expected next year and the following year, Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd settled 1.72 percent lower at Rs 94.30 apiece in Thursday's trade.

Lemon Tree Hotels Chairman and Managing Director Patanjali Keswani is confident of increasing the occupancy and average rates and also maintaining the hotel's price structure in this financial year (FY24). "We are very confident we will increase our occupancy and our average rates and maintain our price structure in this coming year. This means an expansion in margin and an absolute expansion in the amount of EBITDA we generate," the hotel chain’s top boss said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Thursday, June 1.

Keswani also said the hotel's rate has gone up significantly from pre-COVID levels. "So post COVID, we decided that we would revise and we reviewed… then we said we would revise our pricing, and we did it by about 20 percent. In fact, overall, on a pre- to post-COVID basis, our pricing is up about 30 percent," he noted.