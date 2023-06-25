Legacy Growth Partners announces opening of North America branch

Legacy Growth Partners is an advisory firm working for family businesses, providing tailored solutions to deal with wealth preservation, growth strategy, transaction structuring and succession and estate planning.

Business Advisory firm Legacy Growth Partners has announced opening of its North America branch, a company release said. The North America offices will be led by Ankur Pahuja, co-founder of the firm and will be located in Toronto, Canada.

A company communique said that the North America office is established with the purpose of creating an ecosystem, which will offer a one stop solution to global private clients, Indian diaspora, and family-owned businesses to structure their investments, wealth, entry, and strategic expansion plans in North America.

"The firm will have a dedicated desk in Toronto, Canada to project manage local affairs and taxation matters of businesses in Canada and the USA," the release said further.

Commenting on the launch of the North American practice, Ankur said, “The India-America business and transaction corridor has always been incredibly active. In recent years, we have witnessed a significant influx of Indian families, corporates, and startups establishing their footprint in North America.

Adding to this Suraj Malik, Founder and Managing Partner, Legacy Growth said, “With our India and North America offices and strategic tie-ups in Middle East and Singapore, we are fully committed to serving the needs of family offices, NRIs and the Indian diaspora."