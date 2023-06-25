Legacy Growth Partners announces opening of North America branch

Legacy Growth Partners is an advisory firm working for family businesses, providing tailored solutions to deal with wealth preservation, growth strategy, transaction structuring and succession and estate planning.

Business Advisory firm Legacy Growth Partners has announced opening of its North America branch, a company release said. The North America offices will be led by Ankur Pahuja, co-founder of the firm and will be located in Toronto, Canada.

A company communique said that the North America office is established with the purpose of creating an ecosystem, which will offer a one stop solution to global private clients, Indian diaspora, and family-owned businesses to structure their investments, wealth, entry, and strategic expansion plans in North America.