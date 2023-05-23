Legacy Growth appoints Moksh Juneja as new partner

Moksh Juneja brings a wealth of expertise in developing communication strategies that are vital for the stability and growth of organisations.

Advisory firm Legacy Growth has appointed Moksh Juneja as the new partner, spearheading the strategic communication practice for family businesses, a company release said. Juneja brings a wealth of expertise in developing communication strategies that are vital for the stability and growth of organisations.

Being responsible for strategic communication, Moksh Juneja will play a pivotal role in developing communication objectives and metrics, crafting messaging frameworks, identifying target audiences, and selecting the most effective communication channels, the company said.

Leading a team of communication professionals, including writers, designers, and social media specialists, Juneja will ensure the seamless transition of key roles and responsibilities within family businesses by creating frameworks and roadmaps that outline the necessary steps and milestones.

Commenting on the new role, Moksh Juneja stated, "Communication plays a pivotal role in effective succession planning, which is crucial for maintaining organizational stability and fostering growth. I am excited to contribute my expertise and knowledge to this important area, supporting the mission, vision, and goals of our clients."

Adding to this Suraj Malik, Founder and Managing Partner, Legacy Growth said, "We look forward to the valuable insights and leadership he will bring to the strategic communication practice, further strengthening the firm's commitment to empowering family businesses for long-term success."