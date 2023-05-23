English
    Legacy Growth appoints Moksh Juneja as new partner

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 11:36:13 PM IST (Updated)

    Moksh Juneja brings a wealth of expertise in developing communication strategies that are vital for the stability and growth of organisations.

    Advisory firm Legacy Growth has appointed Moksh Juneja as the new partner, spearheading the strategic communication practice for family businesses, a company release said. Juneja brings a wealth of expertise in developing communication strategies that are vital for the stability and growth of organisations.

    Being responsible for strategic communication, Moksh Juneja will play a pivotal role in developing communication objectives and metrics, crafting messaging frameworks, identifying target audiences, and selecting the most effective communication channels, the company said.
    Leading a team of communication professionals, including writers, designers, and social media specialists, Juneja will ensure the seamless transition of key roles and responsibilities within family businesses by creating frameworks and roadmaps that outline the necessary steps and milestones.
