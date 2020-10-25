Business Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 Updated : October 25, 2020 07:29 PM IST His death comes during a complex time for Samsung. Lee leaves behind immense wealth, with Forbes estimating his fortune at $16 billion as of January 2017. Lee Kun-Hee was convicted in 2008 for illegal share dealings, tax evasion and bribery designed to pass his wealth and corporate control to his three children. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.