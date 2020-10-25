  • SENSEX
Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

Updated : October 25, 2020 07:29 PM IST

His death comes during a complex time for Samsung.
Lee leaves behind immense wealth, with Forbes estimating his fortune at $16 billion as of January 2017.
Lee Kun-Hee was convicted in 2008 for illegal share dealings, tax evasion and bribery designed to pass his wealth and corporate control to his three children.
Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78

