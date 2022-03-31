Leaders of Change set to be awarded on 1st April 2022 at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards

Winning CNBC TV-18’s India Business Leader Award is a defining moment for a leader as well as the organisation they lead, as it recognises and honours their contribution to building profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious businesses. IBLA exemplifies the leadership values that are imperative in breaking the status quo and succeeding despite odds. In its continuous endeavour to recognize Leaders of Change, the 17th edition of IBLA

will felicitate remarkable leaders and organisations who have contributed to and shaped India’s growth story.

Under a stringent process combined with objective and transparent criteria, the illustrious jury led by led by Laxman Narasimhan, Jury Chair comprised Suresh Narayanan, Zarin Daruwala, Uday Kotak, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Salil Parekh, Munish Varma & Kiran Mazumdar Shaw undertook the challenging task of identifying the best in business.

IBLA brings together some of the best-known personalities in business today who take home honours such as Outstanding Business Leader of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to Brand India, Lifetime Achievement Award among others.

We are all geared up for The Big Night and excited to witness the Leaders of Change being felicitated in the presence of our Hon’ble Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman. Tune in to CNBC-TV18 on 1st April at 5:00 pm to catch the action live as we unveil the prestigious Award Ceremony.

This is a partnered post.