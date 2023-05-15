Lauding the new age risk practitioners

For almost a 10 years India Risk Management Awards have been at the forefront of celebrating excellence in risk mitigation, and this year, the focus of the Awards was on India shining amidst geo-political risks and uncertainty, with strategies to combat risks arising from an evolving landscape.

The ninth edition of India Risk Management Awards, organised by ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18, was held on April 25, 2023, at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai. The event was a celebration of the achievements of organizations who have made significant contributions to the field of risk management in India.

India has shown remarkable resilience in the face of geopolitical risks, uncertainty and recession fears in recent times. Despite the challenges it faces, India continues to shine as a beacon of stability and growth in an increasingly complex global environment.