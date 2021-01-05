Large corporations should not become collateral damage in farm protests

It is also unfortunate that farmers have dragged a company that has nothing to do with the farm sector into the protests. Large companies, irrespective of their contribution to the country’s growth, development, and employment, seem fair game to anyone who wishes to fling mud at the government. Moreover, how can the farmers and their leaders justify the vandalism unleashed on RIL and its subsidiaries in Punjab and Haryana by way of damaging telecom towers?

In this instance, RIL has nothing to do with farms and contract farming, as it has said in a petition. Through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), in a petition filed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 4, RIL said it has nothing whatsoever to do with the three farm laws and in no way benefits from them. As such, the sole nefarious purpose of linking the name of Reliance to these laws is to harm its businesses and damage its reputation.

RIL has further explained in the petition that it has not done any “corporate” or “contract” farming in the past, and has no plansto enter this business. “Neither Reliance nor any of our subsidiaries have purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for “corporate” or “contract” farming” it said in a statement.