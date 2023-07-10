CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsL&T and Spain's Navantia sign agreement for submarine project worth Rs 43,500 cr

L&T and Spain's Navantia sign agreement for submarine project worth Rs 43,500 cr

L&T and Spain's Navantia sign agreement for submarine project worth Rs 43,500 cr
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Jul 10, 2023 4:13:15 PM IST (Updated)

Larsen & Toubro along with Navantia are also seeking cooperation in other military programmes as well as in green energy opportunities, including offshore wind through Navantia Seanergies division. Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.52 percent lower at Rs 2,436.60 per share at 2:13 pm on NSE today.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that it has signed a teaming agreement with Spanish-based Navantia for submission of a techno-commercial bid for the Indian Navy’s prestigious P75 (India) submarine programme. P75 (India) Submarine Project is expected to be valued at €4.8 billion (over Rs 43,500 crore) and is India‘s largest defence acquisition project.

Live TV

Loading...

L&T and Navantia signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the programme on April 11, 2023, at Madrid, which has now culminated in this teaming agreement.
As per the agreement, Navantia would carry out the design of P75(I) submarines based on its S80 class of submarines. The first S80 class submarine was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials prior to its delivery to Spanish Navy at the end of 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X