Larsen & Toubro along with Navantia are also seeking cooperation in other military programmes as well as in green energy opportunities, including offshore wind through Navantia Seanergies division. Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.52 percent lower at Rs 2,436.60 per share at 2:13 pm on NSE today.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that it has signed a teaming agreement with Spanish-based Navantia for submission of a techno-commercial bid for the Indian Navy’s prestigious P75 (India) submarine programme. P75 (India) Submarine Project is expected to be valued at €4.8 billion (over Rs 43,500 crore) and is India‘s largest defence acquisition project.

Live TV

Loading...

L&T and Navantia signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the programme on April 11, 2023, at Madrid, which has now culminated in this teaming agreement.

As per the agreement, Navantia would carry out the design of P75(I) submarines based on its S80 class of submarines. The first S80 class submarine was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials prior to its delivery to Spanish Navy at the end of 2023.