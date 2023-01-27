Luxury sports cars manufacturer of Lamborghini registered a 30 percent yearly growth in India in 2022 as against 10 percent in terms of global sales. Francesco Scardaoni, Director APAC, Lamborghini Automobili, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “In India, we have been able to register a more than 30 percent increase in terms of deliveries to our customer, compared to 2021. So we surpassed the 90 cars delivered to our Indian customers, all the new products that we launched, and got an amazing order collection.”

Scardaoni also said that he hopes in the upcoming Union Budget 2023, the Indian government could make some announcements on the taxation front so that the cost of imported cars can be brought down.

“The way the government can support a brand like Lamborghini, again, for sure is not like having a local plant here, but supporting us in for instance, taxation, can be something that can help reduce the burden of taxes on imported products,” said Scardaoni.

Lamborghini, which has delivered 92 units in India, registered its highest-ever global sales in 2022 with 9,233 deliveries. “It's remarkable for a brand whose average car price is over Rs four crore to register double-digit growth in India and shows that car buyers are increasingly interested in the high-end luxury segment. However, it's not just Lamborghini but even brands like Mercedes-Benz that is observing this trend where the growth is predominantly in their top-end segments,” said Scardaoni.

Scardaoni also revealed that all new products launched in India saw a good response and the company still has a huge order book. “We have an order bank that basically gives us 18 months of waiting time. So it's just a matter of being able to deliver those cars. So, for us, target is mainly driven to production, but again, we would like to set another milestone next year and of course, do better than this year,” he added.

Scardaoni added that sales in India are still growing and the same trend will continue in 2023. Last year, Lamborghini delivered around 200 Urus in India and had 400 cars on the road. He stated that as of now the company has no specific target for 2023 in India. He also added that the huge infrastructure development in the country in the last couple of years has also helped us achieve more sales.

Scardaoni also revealed that all of Lamborghini’s 2023 production units are already sold out in the country and they are busy selling 2024 production units. He added that if this trend continues then even 2024 production cars will be sold out.

While talking about making Lamborghini cars in India, Scardaoni stated that the company has no plans to set up a manufacturing plant in India. He said, “We're Italian, we'll keep our roots in Italy.”

Scardaoni, while replying to a query about the recession and its impact on Lamborghini's demand, said, “Recession hasn't affected Lamborghini at all, instead we've got more demand post-Covid.” Due to this sudden increase in demand, the company also had to change its marketing strategy post-Covid, he further said.

The Lamborghini Director further revealed that 2023 will see the launch of Aventador's successor, which will be the second step of the company’s EV strategy. “We will launch Huracan Sterrato in India this year,” said Scardaoni, adding that the company’s focus would be on V12 and hybridisation in 2023.

Aventador’s this successor is expected to be launched in March 2023 and will also be offered in India soon afterwards. The latest version of Aventador will be sporting a V12 engine with a plug-in hybrid unit. Scardaoni also informed to introduce Urus and Huracan Hybrid in 2024 and launch the first Lamborghini EV in 2028.