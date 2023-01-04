Kotak Mutual Fund expects rural growth to look better in a pre-election year

Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer - Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund on Wednesday talked about top stock and his sectoral picks. In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, he said that rural growth may look better in a pre election year. On banking, he said that they have maintained a high exposure in banking names for quite a few quarters. He added that he is maintaining 'overweight' position on PSU banks and will continue to remain the same.

He believes that there is pressure on low cost of funds and larger banks will be able to hold on deposit growth.

"Net Interest Margin (NIM) pressure will be higher on smaller banks and NBFCs. I like lending businesses more as credit growth is picking up," Upadhyaya told CNBC-TV18.

Structurally, he said that credit growth improvement will continue for some more time. Now, he is waiting to watch the impact on NIMs and whether it can hold up.

At this time, he said that it is difficult to predict short-term market movements. Although, he assumes that India will outperform.

"If demand continues to remain strong, Indian companies will do well," Upadhyaya told CNBC-TV18.

For IT, he said that pain in not over for them.

"We have a 'neutral to underweight' positioning in IT," he added.

On insurance, he said that there is some exposure to life insurance sector and he will continue to be on the insurance space. He added that he is expecting to third quarter to be a good one for the sector.

ALSO READ | Axis My India survey shows household spending increased for more than 50%

On gas prices, Upadhyaya thinks that improvement can be seen from sustained demand.

Watch video for more