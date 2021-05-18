Know Michael Burry, the man who bet over half a billion against Tesla Updated : May 18, 2021 20:25:10 IST Burry, who runs his own hedge fund, has 8 lakh shares of Tesla on long put contracts Burry of The Big Short fame predicted the real estate bust, now sees a similar Tesla bubble Tesla’s reliance on regulatory credits is a red flag, says Burry Published : May 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply