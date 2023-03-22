Know how to turn markets into memes? This Bengaluru start-up is looking for Chief Meme Officer

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the CMO position refers to the Chief Marketing Officer. StockGro Bengaluru is instead looking for a Chief Meme Officer and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh a month

The C-level executive positions are some of the most sought-after in the corporate world for the high salaries, huge benefits and the ability to make big decisions that come with them. These positions demand the most rigorous of skill sets and educational qualifications. So, it comes as a surprise when StockGro, a Bengaluru-based start-up, asked candidates applying for its CMO position to have “an obsession with memes”.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the CMO position refers to the Chief Marketing Officer. StockGrois instead looking for a Chief Meme Officer and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh a month. The eligibility? Knowledge of financial markets and the ability to create memes around them.

“StockGro is looking for a chief meme officer to turn finance and the stock market into a laughter riot! Apparently, this is how GenZ likes to learn new things. If you're a social media wizard passionate about money, stocks, and all things quirky, this is the gig for you,” the company wrote in its job post.

StockGro, which calls itself the country’s first social trading platform, added that ideal candidates will not only have knowledge of financial markets but have the ability to turn them into hilarious memes. Candidates will also need to have a good sense of humour and excellent communication skills.

“As the Chief Meme Officer, you'll be tasked with crafting content that not only makes us laugh but also stays true to our brand's tone and message. It's a challenge to strike a balance between being hilarious and on-brand, but we're sure you're up for it, you finance-savvy ninja,” the company added.

The company is trying to bet on the growing popularity of memes as a mode of communication between Gen-Z users. With the position offering fully remote work as well, those looking to work with their twin passions of humour and finance are a perfect fit. The position has currently been open on LinkedIn for the past eight days.