Global investment firm KKR on Thursday announced the final closing of KKR Global Impact Fund, a $1.3 billion fund dedicated to investment opportunities in companies that work in environment and social sectors.

In a statement announcing the closing, KKR said: “KKR Global Impact is focused on identifying and investing behind opportunities across the Americas, Europe and Asia where financial performance and societal impact are intrinsically aligned.

“Specifically, the Fund is focused on generating private equity risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies in the lower middle market that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).”

Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, KKR Partners and co-heads of KKR Global Impact, issued a joint statement: “The UN SDGS were developed to mobilize citizens, policymakers, technologists and investors to address global challenges. As investors, we have a significant role to play in building businesses that contribute to SDG solutions while also generating financial returns for our fund investors by doing so.”