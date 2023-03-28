Kixx Aims to Become Top Lubricant Brand Around the World, Highlighting Its Advanced Industrial Lubricants

With decades of technical know-how, Kixx, under the GS Caltex brand, has been manufacturing high-performance lubricants that help industries around the world run more smoothly. For seven years running, the company has taken home the title of Korea’s No. 1 lubricant at the Korea First Brand Awards in recognition of their superior quality lubricants.

The awards, organized annually by the Customers Council, are based on consumer surveys conducted online by customers from around the country. Kixx has risen to become a household name among lubricants in Korea thanks to GS Caltex’s advanced technology and world-class production facilities. Since its launch in 2005, Kixx has been working towards becoming the top lubricant brand worldwide by innovating emerging technology and tapping into what global consumers need most in a lubricant. Continuing this legacy, Kixx is now setting its sights on cementing its position as a top industry lubricant manufacturer by highlighting its lineup of advanced industrial lubricants. For India, this includes hydraulic, gear, transmission, and heavy-duty engine oils, as well as industrial grease.

Established in 1969, Kixx has provided dependable engine oils and industrial lubricants for more than 50 years. Leveraging advanced technical expertise and impressive infrastructure, including the world’s fourth largest oil refinery in a single site, Kixx delivers 200 types of quality products that meet the highest of industry performance standards.

Included in its roster of customers are key construction equipment companies such as Volvo, Doosan, and Hyundai. Furthermore, for more than two decades, Kixx has partnered with leading global players such as Kia Motors, LG Electronics, and POSCO, building brand recognition around the globe.

Kixx has driven its brand forward even further in recent months by engaging in key industry events, meeting with partners and potential new clients. These include conferences in Hannover Messe 2022 in Germany, an in-person conference in Bengaluru, India, a two-day introductory event in Mongolia as well as MTA Hanoi 2022 in Vietnam. Throughout these events, Kixx was able to highlight the time and cost-cutting benefits of its industrial lubricants with the help of distribution partners.

Whether its manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, or forestry, Kixx industrial lubricants are optimized to reduce deposits that can cause friction leading to wear and tear as well as help maintain optimal temperatures for equipment and vehicles to prevent damage from overheating. Ultimately this means reduced TCO, boosted equipment and vehicle performance, improved efficiency, and strengthened reliability.

Kixx offers a wide range of high-performance industrial lubricants for the India market, including the below :

HDEO – Kixx HDX: a high performance, heavy-duty multigrade diesel engine oil that provides excellent protection and performance for diesel vehicles

Hydraulic oil – Kixx Hydro HVL: a multi-viscosity, anti-wear fluid designed for hydraulic systems subject to a wide variation in working temperatures

Gear oil – Kixx GearTec: a high-performance, thermally stable automotive gear lubricant that helps smooth shifting

Transmission oil – Kixx Unitrans: an all-weather transmission lubricant protecting agricultural equipment from rust and corrosion

Grease – Kixx Moly EP: a multipurpose grease providing extra protection in shock loading conditions

For a more detailed look at Kixx’s industrial lubricant product lineup, please visit Kixx’s official site at www.gscaltexindia.com.

As Korea’s No. 1 lubricant and a trusted brand around the world, including in India, Vietnam, China, and Russia, Kixx will continue to strive to become a global leader in engine oil and industrial lubricants.

This is a Partnered Post