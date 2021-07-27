Kirloskar family feud: Supreme Court asks brothers to consider resolution through mediation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court's order directing arbitration between family members and urged Sanjay and Atul Kirloskar to consider the resolution of the family dispute through mediation.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,928.10
|-483.15
|-8.93
|Cipla
|921.20
|-29.35
|-3.09
|Axis Bank
|735.90
|-20.40
|-2.70
|Adani Ports
|664.95
|-17.85
|-2.61
|Sun Pharma
|685.60
|-17.80
|-2.53
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.5225
|0.1050
|0.14
|Euro-Rupee
|87.7730
|0.0710
|0.08
|Pound-Rupee
|102.7670
|0.0880
|0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6769
|0.0028
|0.40