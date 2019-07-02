#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Kim Kardashian to rename her company as solution to Kimono backlash

Updated : July 02, 2019 10:20 AM IST

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was an appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.
Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.
West tweeted Monday that her "brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core."
