Khelraja signs Esha Gupta as brand ambassador

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 10:22:44 PM IST (Updated)

Khelraja’s latest association comes close on the heels of its partnership with Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra and is a momentous development for the growth of the Khelraja brand as well as Southeast Asia’s larger iGaming ecosystem.

