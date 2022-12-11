Khelraja signs Esha Gupta as brand ambassador

Khelraja’s latest association comes close on the heels of its partnership with Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra and is a momentous development for the growth of the Khelraja brand as well as Southeast Asia’s larger iGaming ecosystem.

In a bid to further popularise online gaming amongst Southeast Asia’s growing digital user base, Khelraja, Asia’s renowned real-money gaming brand has signed actor Esha Gupta as its brand ambassador. Under the long-term association, the Bollywood and Telugu star will promote Khelraja’s Sportsbook and Casino segment across digital and offline marketing channels.

Khelraja’s latest association comes close on the heels of its partnership with Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra and is a momentous development for the growth of the Khelraja brand as well as Southeast Asia’s larger iGaming ecosystem.

Khelraja is already popular amongst Southeast Asia’s growing community of online gamers, due to the range of its offerings, Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager, Khelraja, said. “With Gupta as the face of the brand, we are confident of accelerating our current growth trajectory and achieving greater operational scale than ever,” he added.

Khelraja is a real-money gaming brand that offers sports betting, live casino and esports among other categories. Established in 2021, in a span of less than two years, the brand has also established its name in Thailand and Indonesia, and with impending licenses in major global destinations like Japan and Africa, the brand is among the biggest in the industry, the company said in a statement.