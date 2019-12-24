#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Khattar denies wrongdoing, says Carnation was a bona fide business failure

Updated : December 24, 2019 06:37 PM IST

The CBI has named Khattar and his company for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank.
After retirement, Khattar launched Carnation for which he got a loan of Rs 170 crore sanctioned in 2009.
NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

