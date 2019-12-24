Auto
Khattar denies wrongdoing, says Carnation was a bona fide business failure
The CBI has named Khattar and his company for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank.
After retirement, Khattar launched Carnation for which he got a loan of Rs 170 crore sanctioned in 2009.
