Keystone Realtors IPO: Here is how you can check your share allotment today

Keystone Realtors’ IPO ended with a subscription of two times.

Allotment of shares for Keystone Realtors’ initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be announced today, November 21, according to the tentative schedule of the public issue. Bidders can check their application status online as soon as finalisation of share allotment is announced.

Investors can login to the BSE website www.bseindia.com or at the registrar’s website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd ( https://linkintime.co.in ).

Bidders can also check their online application status by using their application number and PAN details.

How to Check Application Status:

- Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Select Keystone Realtors IPO

- Enter Keystone Realtors IPO application number

- Enter your PAN details

- Click on Submit button and the details will appear on your screen

Initiation of refunds is scheduled for November 22 and credit of shares to demat accounts will be done on November 23.

Keystone Realtors IPO was open between November 14 - 16 and the scrip will be listed on the bourses on November 24. The Rs 635 crore issue price band was in the range of Rs 514 to R541 per share with Rs10 face value.

The issue managed to receive full subscription on the final day of bidding, ending with an overall figure of 2x. The IPO received bids for 1.7 crore shares against the 86.5 lakh shares on offer.

As per reports earlier this morning, the grey market premium (GMP) on Keystone Realtors shares is hovering at Rs 5 per share.