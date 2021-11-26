0

Kerala Lottery result today: First prize winner to get Rs 75 lakh, check details here

IST (Updated)
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-252 on November 26.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-252 on November 26. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 273062
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NC 829364
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NA 816743        NB 420190
NC 238980        ND 214622
NE 794602        NF 792597
NG 591209        NH 299370
NJ 538990         NK 787070
NL 743606         NM 810979
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NA 273062        NB 273062
NC 273062         NE 273062
NF 273062         NG 273062
NH 273062         NJ 273062
NK 273062         NL 273062
NM 273062
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0425        1466        2590        3833
3964        4090        4587        5160
5204       5213       5537        6243
6352        6891        7763       8976
9306        9835
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0268        0363        0444        1008
1496        2095        2157        2204
2250        2365        2928        3082
3288        3428        3691        4009
4566        4768        4822        4846
4851        4866        5041        5082
5460        5630        7061        7136
7361        7582        8427        8588
9210        9455        9813        9904
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0119        0169        0188        0196
0305        0359        0901        1005
1006        1337        1627        1744
1776        1796        1983         2310
2342        2825        2843         3070
3250         3378        3566        3604
3853         4283         4497        4498
4576        4590        5012          5429
5464       5701         5832          6065
6405        6459        6532          6778
6871       7060        7844           7976
8101        8442        8781         8813
9037       9245        9306          9600
0132       0165       0238       0293
0537       0636       0789       0942
1181       1224       1841       1928
1950       1966       1999       2128
2257       2258       2331       2336
2337       2399       2502       2506
2555       2735       2755       2890
3212       3801       3817       3920
4133       4300       5031       5036
5107       5118       5209       5258
5271       5539       5574       5776
5852       5893       5930       5931
6361       6645       6666       6849
7078       7163       7183       7327
7386       7474       7607       7688
8123       8280       8489       8509
8728       8767       8909       8958
9019       9022       9131       9498
9546       9549       9650       9707
9761       9796       9807
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0028        0126        0282        0325
0538        0555        0558        0577
0782        0792       0804        0812
0860        0937        1286        1344
1383        1470        1598        1626
1697        1897        1932        1965
2049        2079        2222        2270
2376        2420        2491        2912
2952         2975        3025        3191
3242        3255        3258        3291
3297        3584        3603        3731
3757        3761        3890        3978
4062        4068        4069        4113
4213        4231        4264         4334
4555        4863        4893         4909
5029        5092        5116         5283
5395        5612        5916        5979
6071        6125        6131         6219
6238        6259        6269        6333
6335        6372        6484        6559
6606        6681        6884        7022
7213        7335        7367        7387
7429        7446        7522        7558
7677        7725        7842         8008
8014        8083        8130        8132
8152        8161        8720        8739
8817        8946        9035        9056
9168        9186        9339        9371
9438        9537        9550        9632
9818        9846        9882        9891
9940
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets is confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
IST
