Kerala Lottery result today: First prize winner to get Rs 75 lakh, check details here

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-252 on November 26. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 273062
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NC 829364
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NA 816743 NB 420190
NC 238980 ND 214622
NE 794602 NF 792597
NG 591209 NH 299370
NJ 538990 NK 787070
NL 743606 NM 810979
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NA 273062 NB 273062
NC 273062 NE 273062
NF 273062 NG 273062
NH 273062 NJ 273062
NK 273062 NL 273062
NM 273062
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0425 1466 2590 3833
3964 4090 4587 5160
5204 5213 5537 6243
6352 6891 7763 8976
9306 9835
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0268 0363 0444 1008
1496 2095 2157 2204
2250 2365 2928 3082
3288 3428 3691 4009
4566 4768 4822 4846
4851 4866 5041 5082
5460 5630 7061 7136
7361 7582 8427 8588
9210 9455 9813 9904
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0119 0169 0188 0196
0305 0359 0901 1005
1006 1337 1627 1744
1776 1796 1983 2310
2342 2825 2843 3070
3250 3378 3566 3604
3853 4283 4497 4498
4576 4590 5012 5429
5464 5701 5832 6065
6405 6459 6532 6778
6871 7060 7844 7976
8101 8442 8781 8813
9037 9245 9306 9600
0132 0165 0238 0293
0537 0636 0789 0942
1181 1224 1841 1928
1950 1966 1999 2128
2257 2258 2331 2336
2337 2399 2502 2506
2555 2735 2755 2890
3212 3801 3817 3920
4133 4300 5031 5036
5107 5118 5209 5258
5271 5539 5574 5776
5852 5893 5930 5931
6361 6645 6666 6849
7078 7163 7183 7327
7386 7474 7607 7688
8123 8280 8489 8509
8728 8767 8909 8958
9019 9022 9131 9498
9546 9549 9650 9707
9761 9796 9807
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0028 0126 0282 0325
0538 0555 0558 0577
0782 0792 0804 0812
0860 0937 1286 1344
1383 1470 1598 1626
1697 1897 1932 1965
2049 2079 2222 2270
2376 2420 2491 2912
2952 2975 3025 3191
3242 3255 3258 3291
3297 3584 3603 3731
3757 3761 3890 3978
4062 4068 4069 4113
4213 4231 4264 4334
4555 4863 4893 4909
5029 5092 5116 5283
5395 5612 5916 5979
6071 6125 6131 6219
6238 6259 6269 6333
6335 6372 6484 6559
6606 6681 6884 7022
7213 7335 7367 7387
7429 7446 7522 7558
7677 7725 7842 8008
8014 8083 8130 8132
8152 8161 8720 8739
8817 8946 9035 9056
9168 9186 9339 9371
9438 9537 9550 9632
9818 9846 9882 9891
9940
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets is confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
