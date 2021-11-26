Kerala Lottery result today: First prize winner to get Rs 75 lakh, check details here

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-252 on November 26. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 273062

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NC 829364

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

NA 816743 NB 420190

NC 238980 ND 214622

NE 794602 NF 792597

NG 591209 NH 299370

NJ 538990 NK 787070

NL 743606 NM 810979

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

NA 273062 NB 273062

NC 273062 NE 273062

NF 273062 NG 273062

NH 273062 NJ 273062

NK 273062 NL 273062

NM 273062

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0425 1466 2590 3833

3964 4090 4587 5160

5204 5213 5537 6243

6352 6891 7763 8976

9306 9835

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0268 0363 0444 1008

1496 2095 2157 2204

2250 2365 2928 3082

3288 3428 3691 4009

4566 4768 4822 4846

4851 4866 5041 5082

5460 5630 7061 7136

7361 7582 8427 8588

9210 9455 9813 9904

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0119 0169 0188 0196

0305 0359 0901 1005

1006 1337 1627 1744

1776 1796 1983 2310

2342 2825 2843 3070

3250 3378 3566 3604

3853 4283 4497 4498

4576 4590 5012 5429

5464 5701 5832 6065

6405 6459 6532 6778

6871 7060 7844 7976

8101 8442 8781 8813

9037 9245 9306 9600

0132 0165 0238 0293

0537 0636 0789 0942

1181 1224 1841 1928

1950 1966 1999 2128

2257 2258 2331 2336

2337 2399 2502 2506

2555 2735 2755 2890

3212 3801 3817 3920

4133 4300 5031 5036

5107 5118 5209 5258

5271 5539 5574 5776

5852 5893 5930 5931

6361 6645 6666 6849

7078 7163 7183 7327

7386 7474 7607 7688

8123 8280 8489 8509

8728 8767 8909 8958

9019 9022 9131 9498

9546 9549 9650 9707

9761 9796 9807

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0028 0126 0282 0325

0538 0555 0558 0577

0782 0792 0804 0812

0860 0937 1286 1344

1383 1470 1598 1626

1697 1897 1932 1965

2049 2079 2222 2270

2376 2420 2491 2912

2952 2975 3025 3191

3242 3255 3258 3291

3297 3584 3603 3731

3757 3761 3890 3978

4062 4068 4069 4113

4213 4231 4264 4334

4555 4863 4893 4909

5029 5092 5116 5283

5395 5612 5916 5979

6071 6125 6131 6219

6238 6259 6269 6333

6335 6372 6484 6559

6606 6681 6884 7022

7213 7335 7367 7387

7429 7446 7522 7558

7677 7725 7842 8008

8014 8083 8130 8132

8152 8161 8720 8739

8817 8946 9035 9056

9168 9186 9339 9371

9438 9537 9550 9632

9818 9846 9882 9891

9940

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets is confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.