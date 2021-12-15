Kerala Lottery result December 15, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 528. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK 528 results are announced online as well. The December 15 winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.

Kerala Lottery results for December 15, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) winning ticket: AW 848428

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) winning ticket: AP 545542

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) winning tickets:

AN 850711 AO 275870

AP 583113 AR 527407

AS 490981 AT 281493

AU 845570 AV 208882

AW 505657 AX 256699

AY 883967 AZ 360220

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) winning tickets:

AN 848428 AO 848428

AP 848428 AR 848428

AS 848428 AT 848428

AU 848428 AV 848428

AX 848428 AY 848428

AZ 848428

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) winning tickets:

0318 0608 1566

2089 3077 4189

5779 5887 6196

6386 6497 6708

7892 8739 9009

9216 9592 9617

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) winning tickets

0326 2441 2937

3422 3540 7330

9747

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) winning tickets

1656 1869 2197

2443 2653 2940

3690 4326 4483

4585 4719 5028

5034 5175 5209

5362 7392 7414

7793 7959 8089

8453 8804 9336

9639 9798

7th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets

0223 0346 0432 0540

0733 0749 0883 0912

1487 1602 1604 1691

2091 2116 2310 2360

2368 2737 3015 3020

3277 3377 3440 3443

3749 3784 3807 3930

4017 4354 4410 4847

4878 4893 4944 5266

5357 5371 5661 5874

5929 5960 6036 6058

6069 6392 6414 6737

6841 7047 7105 7358

7615 7869 7929 8234

8369 8821 8823 9083

9131 9137 9426 9478

9484 9503 9608 9621

9735 9737 9850 9967

8th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets

7409 1331 6312 4046

7153 3561 5999 1248

5296 5732 5756 9783

2588 4324 0905 1421

7821 6096 5230 7076

2762 1393 8530 5031

1295 6676 9449 5814

1310 4904 1201 3914

3623 1603 7494 6354

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.