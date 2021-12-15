0

Kerala Lottery result December 15, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 528 list of winners were released today.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 528. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK 528 results are announced online as well. The December 15 winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 15, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) winning ticket: AW 848428
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) winning ticket: AP 545542
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) winning tickets:
AN 850711   AO 275870
AP 583113   AR 527407
AS 490981   AT 281493
AU 845570   AV 208882
AW 505657  AX 256699
AY 883967   AZ 360220
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) winning tickets:
AN 848428  AO 848428
AP 848428  AR 848428
AS 848428  AT 848428
AU 848428  AV 848428
AX 848428  AY 848428
AZ 848428
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) winning tickets:
0318  0608  1566
2089  3077  4189
5779  5887  6196
6386  6497  6708
7892  8739  9009
9216  9592  9617
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) winning tickets
0326  2441  2937
3422  3540  7330
9747
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) winning tickets
1656  1869  2197
2443  2653  2940
3690  4326  4483
4585  4719  5028
5034  5175  5209
5362  7392  7414
7793  7959  8089
8453  8804  9336
9639  9798
7th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets
0223  0346  0432  0540
0733  0749  0883  0912
1487  1602  1604  1691
2091  2116  2310  2360
2368  2737  3015  3020
3277  3377  3440  3443
3749  3784  3807  3930
4017  4354  4410  4847
4878  4893  4944  5266
5357  5371  5661  5874
5929  5960  6036  6058
6069  6392  6414  6737
6841  7047  7105  7358
7615  7869  7929  8234
8369  8821  8823  9083
9131  9137  9426  9478
9484  9503  9608  9621
9735  9737  9850  9967
8th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets
7409  1331  6312  4046
7153  3561  5999  1248
5296  5732  5756  9783
2588  4324  0905  1421
7821  6096  5230  7076
2762  1393  8530  5031
1295  6676  9449  5814
1310  4904  1201  3914
3623  1603  7494  6354
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
