Kerala Lottery result December 15, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 528. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK 528 results are announced online as well. The December 15 winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 15, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) winning ticket: AW 848428
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) winning ticket: AP 545542
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) winning tickets:
AN 850711 AO 275870
AP 583113 AR 527407
AS 490981 AT 281493
AU 845570 AV 208882
AW 505657 AX 256699
AY 883967 AZ 360220
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) winning tickets:
AN 848428 AO 848428
AP 848428 AR 848428
AS 848428 AT 848428
AU 848428 AV 848428
AX 848428 AY 848428
AZ 848428
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) winning tickets:
0318 0608 1566
2089 3077 4189
5779 5887 6196
6386 6497 6708
7892 8739 9009
9216 9592 9617
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) winning tickets
0326 2441 2937
3422 3540 7330
9747
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) winning tickets
1656 1869 2197
2443 2653 2940
3690 4326 4483
4585 4719 5028
5034 5175 5209
5362 7392 7414
7793 7959 8089
8453 8804 9336
9639 9798
7th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets
0223 0346 0432 0540
0733 0749 0883 0912
1487 1602 1604 1691
2091 2116 2310 2360
2368 2737 3015 3020
3277 3377 3440 3443
3749 3784 3807 3930
4017 4354 4410 4847
4878 4893 4944 5266
5357 5371 5661 5874
5929 5960 6036 6058
6069 6392 6414 6737
6841 7047 7105 7358
7615 7869 7929 8234
8369 8821 8823 9083
9131 9137 9426 9478
9484 9503 9608 9621
9735 9737 9850 9967
8th Prize (Rs 500) winning tickets
7409 1331 6312 4046
7153 3561 5999 1248
5296 5732 5756 9783
2588 4324 0905 1421
7821 6096 5230 7076
2762 1393 8530 5031
1295 6676 9449 5814
1310 4904 1201 3914
3623 1603 7494 6354
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.