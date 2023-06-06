KEC International has two orders for train collision avoidance systems and now expects more

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International expressed his optimism about the future prospects of Kavach (TCAS) technology, emphasizing the tremendous scope it holds in the market. With these orders in hand, KEC International is eagerly awaiting more tenders, expecting an increased demand for Kavach Systems.

KEC International, India's second-largest electric power transmission tower manufacturer, has successfully secured two significant orders totaling Rs 600 crore for its Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also known as Kavach. The recent tragic collision involving the Coromandel Express train in Odisha has sparked increased attention and urgency for the implementation of TCAS systems.

The accident near Balasore claimed the lives of over 288 individuals, with nearly 1,000 others sustaining injuries. It was reported that the route where the accident occurred did not have the Train Collision Avoidance System installed.

He said, “The opportunity is very large, but we have not seen too many tenders or orders coming out of it. However, now with all the sound and fury about Kavach, I do expect that some more orders will get released, there is capacity if the orders are released.”

To further enhance its expertise and expand its reach in the TCAS Systems market, KEC International has joined forces with Kernex Micro. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined strengths of both companies to provide cutting-edge Kavach Systems.

HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Kavach was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation under the railway ministry, in collaboration with Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd. and Kernex Microsystems.

Kavach was introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 Union Budget. It is India's very own automatic train protection system. Initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English.

