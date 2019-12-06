Business
KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses
Updated : December 06, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The Cables division bagged orders worth Rs 150 crore for various types of cables or cabling projects.
“Our order book in India continues to grow, despite the general headwinds in the country,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.
