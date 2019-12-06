KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses

Infrastructure EPC major KEC International Ltd secured new orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across its various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution business secured orders worth Rs 750 crore for T&D projects across India, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

One of these is a 765 kV GIS substation order from a Power Grid Corporation of India entity under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route in Western India. Another order is for 400 kV Transmission Line and 400 kV GIS Substation from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (TANTRANSCO) in Southern India.

The division also received 400 kV Transmission Line order from a private player in Eastern India.

Its railways business bagged orders of Rs 125 crore for signaling and telecommunication works from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Eastern India and Overhead Electrification and associated civil works from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) in Northern India.

The Cables division bagged orders worth Rs 150 crore for various types of cables or cabling projects, the RPG Group Company added.

“Our order book in India continues to grow, despite the general headwinds in the country. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirms our confidence in achieving the targeted growth,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.