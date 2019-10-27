#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Kashmir businesses suffer Rs 10,000 crore hit since abrogation of Article 370

Updated : October 27, 2019 02:01 PM IST

The shutdown in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370, has crippled the valley's economy as the business community has suffered losses amounting to over Rs 10,000 crore in three months, a trade body said in Srinagar.
The deadlock in Kashmir, after the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, completed 84 days on Sunday with the valley in shutdown as the main markets continued to remain shut and public transport off the roads.
Some shops open for a few hours early in the morning and late in the evening in certain areas, including in the city centre of Lal Chowk in Srinagar, but the main markets are shut.
