Business

Karvy raised Rs 600 crore by pledging securities of around 95,000 clients, says report

Updated : November 27, 2019 12:19 PM IST

The Hyderabad-based firm pledged securities worth Rs 2,300 crore from around 95,000 clients with three private banks and a large non-banking finance company to raise Rs 600 crore.

Last week, Sebi banned Karvy from taking new clients and executing trades over allegations of misusing client securities.