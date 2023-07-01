Karur Vysya Bank reports 13.8% yearly increase in deposits

The aggregate from CASA stood at Rs 26,549 crore for the period under review, a 2.4 percent jump year-on-year. The total deposits stood at Rs 80,715 crore for the period against Rs 70,961 crore in the preceding year, the bank stated in an exchange filing.

Scheduled commercial bank Karur Vysya reported an year-on-year increase of 2.4 percent in the Current Account Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio as of June 30, the bank said in an exchange filing on July 1.

The aggregate from CASA stood at Rs 26,549 crore for the period under review, a 2.4 percent jump year-on-year. The total deposits stood at Rs 80,715 crore for the period against Rs 70,961 crore in the preceding year, the bank stated in an exchange filing. The deposits have risen 13.8 percent on year-on-year basis.

The bank's advances — the amount the bank lends to the individual and corporates — stood at Rs 67,105 crore, up 14 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year. The advances have increased 4.6 percent as compared to the previous quarter.

The lender posted a 13.8 percent growth in its total business at Rs 1,47,820 crore, up from Rs 1,29,851 crore in the year ago period.