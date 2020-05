Karnataka cashed in revenues of Rs 45 crore from liquor sales on May 4, as the state opened standalone liquor stores while keeping with MHA guidelines. According to the Excise Department, around 3.9 lakh litre of beer was sold and 8.5 lakh litre of Indian-made foreign liquor on day one of the restrictions being lifted.

The Excise Department in the state had urged the government to allow the sale of liquor to generate revenues.