Karnataka clears 55 industrial projects worth Rs 3451.24 crore investment

The decision was taken during the 139th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, chaired by Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries held at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office on Monday evening.

The Karnataka government has cleared a total of 55 investment proposals worth Rs. 3451.24 crore. These projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 33,049 people in the state, an official statement from the State Industries and Commerce Department said.

The committee also approved eight important large and medium-sized industrial projects with investments of more than Rs. 50 crore, worth Rs. 2012.14 crore, expected to create employment opportunities for 22,033 people in the state.

Additionally, the department cleared 43 new projects with investments of more than Rs. 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore. These projects are worth Rs. 1187.93 crore and would generate jobs for 11016 people in Karnataka.

Four projects of additional investment have also been approved which will result in an investment of Rs 251.17 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities, statement said.