Karnataka is set to give companies in the manufacturing sector a window of three years to set up in the state even if they have not received several statutory clearances. These clearances include approvals relating to labour laws, town planning, and several others.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the Industries (Facilitation) Act and is likely to bring out an ordinance to bring it into effect.

"Approvals under 13 state Acts will be relaxed for 3 years for companies in the manufacturing sector that are setting up here," an official of the industries department said.

The official clarified that at present, approval from the pollution control board comes under a Central Act and hence will be required.

The company applying for these exemptions will get an acknowledgment certificate after getting a single-window clearance from a state or district level committee.