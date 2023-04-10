Kalpataru Power Transmission receives new orders worth Rs 3,100 crore in March-April

The orders secured by the company include civil works for a data centre and buildings in India worth Rs 1,234 crore; EPC order in Railway business of Rs 754 crore in India; Water supply projects in India of Rs 708 crore; Residential and institutional building project in Africa worth Rs 233 crore; and orders in the T&D business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL), on Monday, said that the company itself, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March, 2023, and till date in April, 2023.

"We are excited to have our second B&F order in the international market, which is a big step forward for us and in‐line with our strategy to expand our civil business outside India. The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL.

Last month, KPTL bagged new orders worth Rs 2,477 crores for its T&D and water businesses. During the same period, the company said that it has been selected among preferred proponents for key Australia project.

The stocks of KPTL settled at Rs 518.80 apiece, down over 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 10, 2023.

KPTL, set up in 1981, is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. The company claims to be currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.