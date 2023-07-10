Maran's Sun Group rules out amicable settlement With SpiceJet

Earlier on Friday, SC refused to extend the time for making payment to media baron Kalanidhi Maran and his Kal Airways in pursuance of an arbitral award of Rs 578 crore related to a share-transfer dispute, saying these are "luxury" litigations.

In a new development in the SpiceJet-Sun Group arbitration case on Monday, Sun Group of Kalanithi Maran has made it clear that there will be no discussion with SpiceJet for an amicable settlement. Kal Airways has issued a clarification regarding the same.

Live TV

Loading...

Further, the statement mentioned that it has come to Kal Airways' ‘knowledge’ that a statement of amicable settlement was purportedly issued by the spokesperson of SpiceJet and it has been circulating among certain sections of the media.

Clarifying the report, Kal Airways said, "we deny the same and state that there is no question of an amicable settlement with SpiceJet Ltd in view of the matter having reached finality by virtue of the order dated July 7, 2023 of the Honourable Supreme Court of India."