Kajaria Ceramics to do Rs 300-crore revenue from sanitaryware; targets Rs 500 crore over next 2 years

Kajaria Ceramics will do Rs 300-crore revenue from sanitaryware this year (FY22), Ashok Kajaria, Chairman and Managing Director, told CNBC-TV18. He also said that the company targets Rs 500 crore of revenue from sanitaryware over the next two years.

“We are positive on sanitaryware. Last year, we had a turnover of Rs 218 crore and this year we will be doing Rs 300 crore plus. For the next two years, our vision is to do Rs 500 crore in this division,” Kajaria said.

According to him, there is a big difference between gas prices in the north and Morbi. “Gas price has gone through the roof in the last two months, but fortunately the prices of the products have been increased and the market has been able to absorb those prices,” said Kajaria.

“There is a vast difference between the prices which we are paying in the north and in Morbi. Normally, there used to be a difference of Rs 2-3; this time the gas prices in the north are about Rs 39-41, on average, and Morbi is Rs 63. This has happened for the first time in the last 15 years. As a result of this, the entire gas prices have been passed on and it has been well accepted,” he said.

Therefore, said Kajaria, the gas costs account for 30-32 percent of the total cost.

