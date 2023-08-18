Jyothy Labs eyes a consistent double digit growth annually, wants to raise personal care revenue share from 12 to 20%

2 Min Read
FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd has set its sights on an ambitious goal — consistently achieving a double-digit growth every year. Spearheading this vision is Managing Director MR Jyothy, who firmly believes in the untapped potential for expansion within the company.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo, Jyothy said, “We have barely scratched the surface of our growth potential. There's ample room for us to expand and evolve, and our goal is to achieve a double-digit growth rate annually.”
Highlighting the company's growth strategy, Jyothy emphasised the importance of distribution expansion. She explained, "Our growth will be incremental, and a significant aspect of our expansion is focused on enhancing our distribution network. This strategic approach will enable us to tap into new markets and reach a wider audience."
The Mumbai-based company’s flagship brand is Ujala Supreme and it holds a commanding 85 percent market share in the Fabricare segment. Jyothy attributed this success to the brand's enduring legacy and the consumers' unwavering trust.
Read Here | Marico will never compromise volume growth, market share for margins, says MD & CEO Saugata Gupta
Jyothy also shed light on the Margo brand, emphasising its historical significance and recent innovations. "Margo, with its century-long existence, signifies consumers' trust in its authenticity. We've witnessed strong positive feedback from the market following our recent variant extensions, a testament to the anticipation that consumers have for Margo's offerings."
Discussing the contribution of the personal care segment, Jyothy acknowledged that while the sector currently accounts for 10-12 percent of the company's revenue, there's a desire to elevate this percentage. She expressed, "We are determined to elevate the personal care segment's contribution to our overall revenue. I would want that percentage to go up to somewhere around 15-20, and that would be a good place to be."
For full interview, watch accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read
PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success
Aug 18, 2023 IST6 Min Read