Juventus collaborates with Khelraja as its official regional partner

Khelraja, Asia’s renowned gaming platform, has become the official regional partner for Italian football giants Juventus. Under the partnership, the platform will provide user service and customised engagement to the Juventini under the Khelraja brand in multiple countries in Asia.

The partnership with Juventus, one of the top football clubs in Europe, comes close on the heels of Khelraja’s partnership with Sevilla FC in La Liga and highlights its strategic focus on exploring partnerships with top names in world football. Through these collaborations, the platforms will give users in key Asian markets an opportunity to win exciting rewards by participating in the joint initiatives.

Speaking of the collaboration, Viren Modi, CEO of Khelraja, said, “Through this partnership, we are reaching out to these enthusiastic fans with a unique opportunity to engage with their favourite football team and win extensive rewards while doing so. We are excited by the partnership and eagerly look forward to providing our users across all regions with unique sports engagement before, during, and after matches.”

Federico Palomba, Managing Director of Juventus APAC added, “We are very pleased to establish this partnership. It’s an emblem of the Club’s popularity in Asia, an extremely dynamic market with millions of Juventus fans. The partnership will enable the brands to reach our fans in the region by creating diverse and engaging initiatives. Adding this addition to our APAC partner portfolio will be instrumental to the Club’s expansion strategy.”