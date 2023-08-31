Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

Jupiter Wagons’ maiden entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market is slated for early next year, marking a significant milestone in their diversification journey. Recognising the burgeoning interest and demand for electric mobility solutions, Jupiter Wagons is poised to leverage this opportunity by introducing electric commercial vehicles.

The company is located in Kolkata, West Bengal, and is a privately-owned Indian company engaged in the production of railway freight wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components, as well as cast manganese steel crossings and castings. The company's operations encompass the manufacturing of coaches for not only the Indian Railways but also various other private enterprises.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Lohia, Director of Jupiter Wagons Group unveiled the company's strategic leap into the EV market. He also said that the company is set to launch its debut commercial vehicle (CV) at the outset of the coming year.

“We see good opportunity; our focus is on the last mile and the middle mile. So initially we are launching a vehicle with a one-tonne payload, and we want to take it up to five-tonne payloads,” said Lohia.

The upcoming commercial vehicle launch is meticulously designed to tap into a specific market segment - last-mile and middle-mile transportation. Lohia emphasised that this focus aligns with evolving logistics trends and demands, where efficient and sustainable transportation solutions are essential for smooth operations. The initial launch will feature a vehicle with a one-tonne payload capacity, catering to compact delivery requirements.

However, Jupiter Wagons' ambitions don't stop there. The company has bold plans to expand its electric commercial vehicle range to accommodate larger payloads, with a vision to eventually offer vehicles capable of carrying up to five-tonne.

Jupiter Wagons' entry into the electric commercial vehicle arena reflects a forward-looking approach, emphasising both innovation and environmental responsibility. The move also mirrors the global trend toward transitioning to sustainable transportation alternatives, driven by concerns over climate change and rising environmental consciousness.

