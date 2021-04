Jubilant Ingrevia lists on the bourses today

Jubilant-Ingrevia, the demerged pharma and life sciences business of Jubilant Life makes a muted debut on the bourses today.

Jubilant Lifesciences demerged its pharma and lifesciences business this year. Jubilant Pharmova is the current business which is trading on the exchanges is the pharmaceutical business. Demerged life sciences business, Jubilant Ingrevia, got listed today. It supplies specialty intermediate chemicals to pharma, agrochemical and other industries and it has a global leading position in some key ingredients such as Pyridine and 18 percent global market share in Vitamin B3.