Jubilant FoodWorks plans Rs 900-crore capex, eyes 3000 Domino's stores globally

Jubilant FoodWorks, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Thursday, January 19, said the company is planning to open 3,000 Domino's stores globally and 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months. In India, it is planning to open 250 stores for Domino's in 12-18 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

Talking about capex plans, the company said it's planning to invest Rs 900 crore, which will be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period of 12-18 months.

The capex is being largely spent towards stores (including re-imaging and maintenance capex), digital Rs 500-600 crore, and commissaries Rs 300 crore. Also, the company is planning to invest Rs 250 crore in Bengaluru Commissary, which is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY24.

Jubilant FoodWorks also operates Domino's Pizza stores in countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company also has some homegrown brands in its kitty such as the Chinese QSR (quick restaurant service) brand Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum, which offers biryanis.

