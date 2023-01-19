English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News

Jubilant FoodWorks plans Rs 900 crore capex, eyes 3000 Domino's stores globally

Jubilant FoodWorks plans Rs 900-crore capex, eyes 3000 Domino's stores globally

Jubilant FoodWorks plans Rs 900-crore capex, eyes 3000 Domino's stores globally
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 19, 2023 6:58:29 PM IST (Published)

In India, it is planning to open 250 stores for Domino's in next 12-18 months. Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd ended at Rs 511.05, up by Rs 7.55, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

Jubilant FoodWorks, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Thursday, January 19, said the company is planning to open 3,000 Domino's stores globally and 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months. In India, it is planning to open 250 stores for Domino's in 12-18 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Talking about capex plans, the company said it's planning to invest Rs 900 crore, which will be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period of 12-18 months.


ALSO READ | Twitter layoffs: More job cuts likely, employee count may slip below 2,000, says report

The capex is being largely spent towards stores (including re-imaging and maintenance capex), digital Rs 500-600 crore, and commissaries Rs 300 crore. Also, the company is planning to invest Rs 250 crore in Bengaluru Commissary, which is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY24.

Jubilant FoodWorks also operates Domino's Pizza stores in countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company also has some homegrown brands in its kitty such as the Chinese QSR (quick restaurant service) brand Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum, which offers biryanis.

ALSO READ | Cajun-flavoured US fried chicken brand Popeyes comes to Chennai
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Domino's PizzaJubilant Foodworks

Previous Article

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit falls short of forecast, down 20 percent

Next Article

Davos 2023 | Coursera moving towards profitability but growth will be in focus

X