Cajun-flavoured US fried chicken brand Popeyes comes to Chennai

Food services firm Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India, on Wednesday, January 18, launched the first restaurant of the iconic US fried chicken brand, Popeyes, in Chennai. The brand is best known for its bold Louisiana style fried chicken and its signature chicken sandwich, which became a phenomenon in the United States and the rest of the world.

With more than 3,900 restaurants in over 30 countries, the popularity of Popeyes has been unbroken and the brand has seen successful launches in many countries, most recently with hundreds lining up to try Popeyes in the UK, Korea, Romania, China, Indonesia, and more.

The flagship entry of Popeyes was marked in India with the opening of its first restaurant in Bengaluru, followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year, underlining the growing popularity of the brand among Indian guests.

Louisiana‐born Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America's most popular and fastest‐growing chicken brands. The brand will welcome all its guests at the first restaurant in Chennai from January 20 at the Phoenix Marketcity mall.

The success of Popeyes is credited to the traditional method of hand breading, battering, and marinating its locally sourced and fresh chicken for 12 hours in Cajun seasonings – a signature blend of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black pepper, celery, and white pepper, creating an unbeatable flavourful ride till the last bite.

Speaking on the launch of Popeyes in Chennai, Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks, said, "We offer consumers a chance to enjoy the unique blend of spices and Cajun flavoured fried chicken. Our launch in Chennai with the first store at Phoenix Marketcity Mall is a testament to that commitment to the larger strategy.”

Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Popeyes India, said, "The Cajun flavoured chicken has created a craze in various countries, and a similar response was witnessed amongst chicken‐loving consumers in India, post the brand’s debut in Bengaluru."