business | Mar 8, 2023 11:13 PM IST

JSW's Sajjan Jindal wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year India, DLF's KP Singh gets Lifetime Achievement Award

By CNBC-TV18 Mar 8, 2023 11:13 PM IST (Published)
EY Entrepreneur of the Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs as it is the first and only truly global recognition of such kind.

It is a platform that shares inspiring business journeys with the world and celebrates the visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses.
At the 24th edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India awards DLF Group’s Chairman Emeritus, K P Singh was awarded with Lifetime Achievement award, Mahesh Pratapneni, Co-founder, Group CEO & Director of MedGenome won in the startup category, while JSW Group’s Chairman Sajjan Jindal won the coveted EY Entrepreneur of the Year India award.
The finalists for the 24th edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India awards were selected from over 350 nominations and the national winner will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards at Monte Carlo in June 2023.
Watch video for key highlights of the event.
