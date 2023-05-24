JSW Ventures makes partial exit in Purplle share, yields 18x return 

The investment in Purplle began in 2016 when JSW Ventures participated in the company's Series A funding round. Since then, JSW Ventures has been actively involved in multiple funding rounds, supporting Purplle's growth journey to become a unicorn.

JSW Ventures has partially exited its shareholding in Purplle, an omnichannel beauty destination, through a secondary sale to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the company announced on Wednesday.

The partial exit from Purplle has yielded a remarkable 18x return on the initial capital invested, showcasing the success of the partnership. As a result of this transaction, JSW Ventures has returned 2x of the corpus from its first fund to its investors.

