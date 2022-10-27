JSW Steel subsidiary secures financing to modernise Texas plate mill

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of JSW Steel are trading 4.7 percent higher as of 12:20 PM at Rs 674.60 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has tied up with two Italian banking institutions for long-term financing to modernise its plate mill in Texas.

Out of the total financing of $182 million, $70 million is covered under the SACE guarantee while the remaining $112 million is through a term loan. SACE is the Italian export credit agency and the SACE guarantee is provided with the intention of promoting Italian exports.

The subsidiary has purchased supplies from three Italian engineering companies to improve the efficiency and productivity of its steelworks.

The project also includes supplies from Sideridraulic for a water treatment and cooling system. Besides, Tenova will supply a grinding machine for the new rolling mill and related engineering services.

The total value of equipment and related engineering services being provided by these suppliers is over $100 million.

JSW Steel recently reported results for the September quarter where it reported a loss of Rs 915 crore owing to falling steel prices.

However, the company expects healthy growth in steel demand during the second half of the current financial year.

Shares of JSW Steel are trading 4.7 percent higher as of 12:20 PM at Rs 674.60 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. The stock price surge is also aided by a drop in the US Dollar Index, which fell to the lowest in a month as well as by a recovery in China.