JSW Steel subsidiary secures financing to modernise Texas plate mill

Mini
Shares of JSW Steel are trading 4.7 percent higher as of 12:20 PM at Rs 674.60 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.
JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has tied up with two Italian banking institutions for long-term financing to modernise its plate mill in Texas.
The project also includes supplies from Sideridraulic for a water treatment and cooling system. Besides, Tenova will supply a grinding machine for the new rolling mill and related engineering services.
The total value of equipment and related engineering services being provided by these suppliers is over $100 million.