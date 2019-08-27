Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market starts higher on RBI surplus transfer; metals lead
Asia stocks, bond yields rise as trade war fears ease
Oil prices rise after Trump says China trade deal likely
Rupee, bond prices rise on RBI's surplus transfer decision
Home Business
Business

Johnson & Johnson liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise

Updated : August 27, 2019 07:55 AM IST

An Oklahoma judge on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572.1 million to the state for its part in fuelling an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers, a sum that was substantially less than investors had expected, driving up J&J's shares.
J&J said it will ask that the award be put on hold during an appeal process that could stretch into 2021. The company also said Oklahoma failed to show that its products and activities had created a public nuisance.
The trial came after Oklahoma had resolved claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP in March for $270 million and Teva in May for $85 million, leaving J&J as the lone defendant.
Johnson & Johnson liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

We have become India's No.1 smartphone brand in three years, says Xiaomi's Manu Jain

We have become India's No.1 smartphone brand in three years, says Xiaomi's Manu Jain

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV