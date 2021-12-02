John Keells Logistics Optimizes Operations Visibility with Infor

Infor today announced that Sri Lankan logistics giant John Keells Logistics will leverage Infor WMS warehouse management system and Infor Birst to digitize and optimize its logistics value chain, enhancing the visibility of its logistics operations, optimizing costs and increasing productivity.

The collaboration will see John Keells Logistics utilize Infor WMS and Infor Birst intelligence and analytics solutions to automate most of its business functions. This will enable the company to enhance business efficiencies and productivity and thus improve its bottom line.

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd. is a fully-owned subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate and a provider of supply chain solutions. The company services a wide array of industry segments, including modern trade retail, FMCG, paints, lubricants, confectionaries, automobile, ports and shipping. With state-of-the-art logistics centers near city centers and ports, as well as a multi-configured transport fleet, John Keells Logistics provides expertise across the entire logistics value chain, from warehousing, transport services and supply chain consultancy to value-added services.

JKLL’s Chief Executive Officer Randula Chandrarathne said, “What sets Infor’s solution apart from other competing offerings is the company’s deep logistics expertise and industry-specific capabilities. These equip us to synergize 3PL-specific business functions with fully-fledged business intelligence platforms, all of which integrate seamlessly with our existing processes. With this solution, we can now automate previously labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, thereby improving productivity and optimizing costs. At the same time, this further strengthens visibility and control over our operations and service delivery as well.”

Mitigating risks with operational visibility

Infor WMS solution is purpose-built for industry, and combines advanced warehousing with highly configurable rules, built-in labour and inventory management, automated 3PL billing and warehouse planning within a single, synchronized solution. This equips logistics players with enhanced operational visibility across their entire value chain, empowering them to better anticipate change and disruption, and mitigate risks where necessary.

Fabio Tiviti, vice president of Infor ASEAN, said, “Across today’s logistics landscape, having data-driven intelligence over one’s operations is increasingly crucial — especially in a market where supply chain disruptions, contingency planning and risk management now rank among the top challenges faced by 3PL services worldwide . We are proud to support John Keells Logistics’ transformation efforts. Infor’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions fine-tuned in the cloud will boost the company’s ability to anticipate changes and make adjustments to market shifts, and stay ahead of the competition, beyond the pandemic.”

About John Keells Logistics

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd. is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka's largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. In 2020, John Keells Group celebrates 150 years of being in business and contributing to the Sri Lankan economy and development of the country. JKH provides employment to over 14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka's 'Most Respected Entity' for the past 15 years by LMD Magazine. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of “Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow” through the John Keells Foundation and through the social entrepreneurship initiative ‘Plasticcycle,’ which is a catalyst in scientifically reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka. Visit https://www.keellslogistics.com/

