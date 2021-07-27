Job seeker lists ‘googling’ as skill on CV, gets an interview

Many job seekers resort to different sorts of gimmicks to draw attention and in line with the same, a person recently listed ‘googling’ as one of his skills on the resume. The resume not only went viral but also got him an interview.

A Twitter user by the name of Cat McGee tweeted that she has received a CV in which an applicant listed ‘Googling’ as one of his skills. She added that the candidate has been called for an interview.

“Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’. We’re interviewing him,” the software developer, who works for Coursedog, an internet company working in the field of higher education, wrote on the microblogging site.

The viral tweet has got over 1,84,400 likes and has been retweeted more than 13,300 times while the quote has been tweeted 2,585 times.

A user asked McGee if she is actually going to interview the applicant or this was just a social media gimmick. She responded by saying the candidate has a great CV and the interview will go on as planned if he agrees to appear.

Is it true that you’re interviewing him or is it just the sake of posting it on twitter — Likith ↺ (@ilikith) July 23, 2021

One Twitter user said, “the ability to find and verify the right information is a skill” while another said learning how to use Google well is an underrated skill.

Dr Raul Pacheco-Vega, a professor at FLACSO México also tweeted, “Googling IS a skill - knowing how to use Google Scholar is key.”

It is. The ability to find and verify the right information is a skill. https://t.co/GZFPFpfEYo — Liam Houghton (@LiamHoughton128) July 26, 2021

Saying it again – learning to how to use Google well is an underrated skill. https://t.co/VYorNSK6NB — Shivani Shah (@wordsbyshivani) July 27, 2021

Googling IS a skill - knowing how to use Google Scholar is key. https://t.co/GCQB6jkx9r — Dr Raul Pacheco-Vega (@raulpacheco) July 24, 2021

The tweet also fetched some hilarious reactions with people quote-tweeting using memes and hilarious GIFs. A few users said that they will also be adding ‘googling’ as a skill on their CVs.

One of the users said the term ‘internet research’ will sound professional and could be of use to people who, after reading this tweet, would like to edit their CVs/resumes.

Cat McGee responded that it depends on the situation and the job requirement. “Googling is more clear and shows some personality, especially if you can do it in a humorous way,” she added.

For those of you who want to add this to your CV/resume but sound a bit more professional, you can call it “internet research.” You’re welcome — Dwayne Smith (@FutureDrSmith1) July 24, 2021

Googling is an informal term that refers to looking for information with the help of the search engine Google. Owing to its massive popularity and dominance in the search engine domain, Google was adapted as an intransitive verb and Googling became popular.