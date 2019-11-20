#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Business

JKB Infra ties up with French firm for redevelopment of railway stations in India

Updated : November 20, 2019 05:07 PM IST

JKB Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has tied up with French company SNCF for the redevelopment of railway stations in India.
The company said that aligning with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's vision, JKB Infrastructure sees immense value in this modernisation drive for all stakeholders right from passengers, private investors and the railways.
JKB Infra ties up with French firm for redevelopment of railway stations in India
